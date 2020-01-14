Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.33.

MRSN opened at $5.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market cap of $265.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.35.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 79.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 11,963,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after buying an additional 69,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 166.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after buying an additional 1,492,618 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $8,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 26.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,903,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after buying an additional 403,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 61,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

