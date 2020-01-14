Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.33.
MRSN opened at $5.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market cap of $265.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.35.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 11,963,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after buying an additional 69,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 166.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after buying an additional 1,492,618 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $8,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 26.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,903,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after buying an additional 403,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 61,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.
