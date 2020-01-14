Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,309,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,458 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,381,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,060 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,661,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.61. 2,987,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,101,121. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $227.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.22%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.69.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

