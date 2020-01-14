MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) Short Interest Up 25.2% in December

MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,900 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the December 15th total of 293,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

MEIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

MEIP traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,859. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $212.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.73.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 514.11%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold purchased 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $34,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 361,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,170.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 41,250 shares of company stock worth $75,075 over the last ninety days. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 55.6% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 105.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 19,907 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 92.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 57,211 shares during the period. 41.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

