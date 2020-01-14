Megacoin Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $67,175.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00646795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010038 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009089 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,416,231 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

