Mediazest (LON:MDZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Mediazest Plc (LON:MDZ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 1200000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56.

About Mediazest (LON:MDZ)

MediaZest Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, satellite delivery, content management, and consumer interaction platform worldwide. The company's products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building projections, and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

