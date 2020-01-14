McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MDR opened at $0.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $129.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.87. McDermott International has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 349.92% and a negative net margin of 56.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDermott International will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hook Sandra 714,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in McDermott International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 62,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its holdings in McDermott International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 194,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in McDermott International by 33.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in McDermott International by 37.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in McDermott International by 7.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

