McBride (LON:MCB) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of McBride (LON:MCB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of MCB opened at GBX 66.41 ($0.87) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.09. McBride has a 52 week low of GBX 45.90 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 142.40 ($1.87). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.86.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Nodland bought 110,000 shares of McBride stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £78,100 ($102,736.12).

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers in the United Kingdom, other regions in Europe, and Asia. The company offers various household products, such as laundry products, including laundry powder tablets, liquid gels, and laundry liquid sachets; dishwashing products comprising washing up liquids and machine dishwashing powders, tablets, and gels; household cleaners consisting of bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multisurface cleaners; toilet cleaners and descaling products; and air freshener products, such as time release sprays, gel air fresheners, plug-in fresheners, sprays, diffusers, and candles.

