Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $102.00 price objective on Match Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $89.89 on Monday. Match Group has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.96.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 293.15% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,333,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Match Group by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

