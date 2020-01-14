Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.2% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim set a $305.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,324,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,645. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,974,646.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,969,978 shares in the company, valued at $29,315,979,639.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 129,108 shares of company stock worth $36,637,812 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.64. 4,950,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $313.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $193.10 and a 1-year high of $316.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.46.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.