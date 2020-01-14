Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY 2019
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $934-937 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $947.01 million.Masimo also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 3.56-3.56 EPS.
A number of research firms recently commented on MASI. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.75.
MASI stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.96. 2,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,750. Masimo has a twelve month low of $110.98 and a twelve month high of $165.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13.
In other news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $956,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $8,683,715. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
About Masimo
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
