Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $934-937 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $947.01 million.Masimo also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.56-3.56 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on MASI. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.75.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.96. 2,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,750. Masimo has a twelve month low of $110.98 and a twelve month high of $165.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $229.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $956,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $8,683,715. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.