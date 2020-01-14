Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Trims Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 2.1% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 100.0% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,115.13.

Shares of BKNG traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,075.69. The company had a trading volume of 26,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,046. The firm has a market cap of $87.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,996.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,956.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,640.54 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $37.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

