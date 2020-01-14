Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Sells 2,101 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA reduced its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 3.7% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $2,891,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.98.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,743. The company has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $118.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.10 and its 200-day moving average is $106.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $2,904,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,552,341.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,435,640. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

