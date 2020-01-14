Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Sells 132 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA cut its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises about 3.5% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.70.

BDX traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,469. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $221.47 and a 52-week high of $276.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.81. The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

