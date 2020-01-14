Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Has $3.10 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Monster Beverage makes up 2.1% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 469.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,450. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $66.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 26.58%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $615,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $2,664,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price target on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen downgraded Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.94.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.