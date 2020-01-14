Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 250 at Barclays

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 179 ($2.35) to GBX 189 ($2.49) in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 207 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 223.64 ($2.94).

Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 190.55 ($2.51) on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 161.35 ($2.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 306.20 ($4.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 208.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 197.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 38.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

