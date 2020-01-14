Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Barclays

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MFC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut Manulife Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

NYSE:MFC opened at $21.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.55. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,825,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,016 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 78,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,316,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,942,000 after acquiring an additional 775,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $584,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

