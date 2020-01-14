Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Aegis

Aegis began coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $6.31 on Monday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $6.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a market cap of $60.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.32.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 59.32% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOAN. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 14.6% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 109,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 23.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. 14.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

