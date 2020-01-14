Man Group (LON:EMG) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Man Group (LON:EMG) to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 165 ($2.17) target price on the investment management company’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 180 ($2.37).

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Man Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 173 ($2.28) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered Man Group to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Man Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Man Group from GBX 206 ($2.71) to GBX 192 ($2.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Man Group to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 178.89 ($2.35).

Shares of LON:EMG opened at GBX 153 ($2.01) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 155.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 159.09. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 128.35 ($1.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 177.10 ($2.33). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

In other news, insider Luke Ellis bought 16,833 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £15,149.70 ($19,928.57).

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

