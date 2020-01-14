Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in December

Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 32,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Malvern Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,318 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 34.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 276.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,410 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

MLVF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,400. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Malvern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

