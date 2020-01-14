Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.24

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.24 and traded as high as $77.58. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at $77.24, with a volume of 5,417 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$62.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$68.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.47, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.30 million and a PE ratio of 12.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$75.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.24.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported C$3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$36.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.