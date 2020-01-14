Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Short Interest Down 26.8% in December

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the December 15th total of 383,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 148,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Maiden stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. Maiden has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Get Maiden alerts:

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.68 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 219.93% and a negative net margin of 36.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maiden by 194.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 685,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maiden by 33.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 652,474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Maiden by 291.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 873,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 650,720 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Maiden by 553.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 220,869 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Maiden by 45.9% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 275,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 86,535 shares during the period. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.