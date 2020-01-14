Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Short Interest Down 26.8% in December

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the December 15th total of 383,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 148,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Maiden stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. Maiden has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.68 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 219.93% and a negative net margin of 36.82%.
Maiden Company Profile
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.
