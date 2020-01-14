LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,929 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in LYFT were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in LYFT by 37.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LYFT in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 19.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 451.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYFT traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.68. 4,938,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,628,046. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. LYFT Inc has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $955.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LYFT Inc will post -10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LYFT news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $439,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $737,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,909 shares of company stock worth $10,435,627.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYFT. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on LYFT from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on LYFT from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital raised LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC raised LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. LYFT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

