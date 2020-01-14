Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Reduced by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.0% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $636,989,000 after buying an additional 6,219,346 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,162,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,823,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,137. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $122.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.60.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.46.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

