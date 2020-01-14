Loop Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

Loop Capital restated their buy rating on shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $175.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded SYNNEX from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barrington Research upped their price target on SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.43.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX stock opened at $149.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.71. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $78.55 and a 12 month high of $150.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 11.31%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $36,967.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,989.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $317,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,051.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,959,278. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in SYNNEX by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SYNNEX by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,797,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 4.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 348,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,340,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.