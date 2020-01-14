LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LogicBio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

LogicBio Therapeutics stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.72, a current ratio of 15.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.82. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $20.07.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 23.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 85,079 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

