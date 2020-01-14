Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Trading Up 5.7%

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.89 and last traded at $28.55, approximately 1,459,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 791,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LVGO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.82.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 119.92% and a negative net margin of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. Livongo Health’s revenue was up 148.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Livongo Health will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Bischoff bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVGO. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,128,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,342,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,292,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livongo Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

