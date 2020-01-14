Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Linde by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,326 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in Linde by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 55,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Linde by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,427,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded Linde to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.24.

NYSE LIN traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, reaching $209.80. 1,086,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,675. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $156.21 and a 12 month high of $214.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. Research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.