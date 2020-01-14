Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €149.85 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €149.85 ($174.24) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LIN. Nord/LB set a €171.00 ($198.84) target price on Linde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price target on Linde and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €189.39 ($220.22).

ETR:LIN opened at €190.00 ($220.93) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.53 billion and a PE ratio of 21.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €187.57 and a 200 day moving average price of €178.86. Linde has a 12-month low of €134.80 ($156.74) and a 12-month high of €192.85 ($224.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

