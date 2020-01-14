Lightpaycoin Price Hits $0.0018 (LPC)

Lightpaycoin (CURRENCY:LPC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Lightpaycoin has a market cap of $10,392.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Lightpaycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightpaycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. In the last seven days, Lightpaycoin has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.02120159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00186477 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00123528 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lightpaycoin Coin Profile

Lightpaycoin’s total supply is 5,803,455 coins and its circulating supply is 5,793,754 coins. Lightpaycoin’s official Twitter account is @LightPayCoin . The official website for Lightpaycoin is lightpaycoin.org

Buying and Selling Lightpaycoin

Lightpaycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightpaycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightpaycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightpaycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

