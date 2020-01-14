LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) Short Interest Down 9.1% in December

LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 748,500 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 823,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $63,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,814,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. State Street Corp raised its position in LifeVantage by 43.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 71,657 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in LifeVantage by 17.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,719 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in LifeVantage by 461.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in LifeVantage by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LFVN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.51. 70,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.73 million, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $17.08.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.23 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 38.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded LifeVantage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

