Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LBTYA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Liberty Global from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $20.69 on Monday. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.61. Liberty Global had a net margin of 112.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after purchasing an additional 26,856 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 289.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 196,650 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Liberty Global by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 85,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 24.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

