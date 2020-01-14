Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Position Raised by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,053 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $64,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 924.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $16,100,771.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Shares of LBRDK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.19. 4,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,801. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52 week low of $72.19 and a 52 week high of $130.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.29). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 276.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

