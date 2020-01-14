Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,459 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.07. 3,345,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,355. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $72.82 and a 1 year high of $84.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average of $79.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

