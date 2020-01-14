Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,310 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,598 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,483,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,675. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

