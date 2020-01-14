Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Raises Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $211,310,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,241,057,000 after buying an additional 990,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,063,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,813,552,000 after buying an additional 519,269 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 719,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $129,719,000 after buying an additional 424,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $315,490,000 after buying an additional 416,753 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.19. 90,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,091. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.54, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $130.57 and a twelve month high of $239.47.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.10.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

