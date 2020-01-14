Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 240,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 35,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 30,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.26.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,825,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,754,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,614. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

