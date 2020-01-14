Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $3.81 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,582 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.5% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,373,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,936,341. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day moving average is $52.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Mizuho started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

In related news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

