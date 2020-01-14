Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Buys 300 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.4% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $223,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,593,031 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $121,182,000 after purchasing an additional 97,411 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,232,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.5% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 481,235 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,299,000 after purchasing an additional 41,689 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $689,138.33. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,233.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,045 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,622,253.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,744 shares of company stock worth $9,631,265 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,695,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.12. The stock has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $94.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

