Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,300 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 247.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 195.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 36.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.32. 1,701,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,480. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.61. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $72.40.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

