L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth $371,059,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at $287,551,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at $274,375,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,159. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $135.78 and a 1 year high of $217.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.38.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.62.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

