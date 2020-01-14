L Brands (NYSE:LB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of L Brands have slid and underperformed the industry in the past six months. We note that the company disappointed with its holiday season results. Weak sales number at Victoria's Secret brand hurt the overall performance. The company has been grappling with softness at the Victoria’s Secret brand due to stiff competition and consumers’ changing preferences. This was visible in the holiday sales number. Nonetheless, solid performance at Bath & Body Works brand did provide some cushion. But this did not restrain L Brands to trim fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings per share view. Nevertheless, the company is leaving no stone unturned to revive its Victoria’s Secret brand. Product launches, increased focus on omnichannel capabilities and improved marketing strategies are some of the notable moves in this direction.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of L Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

NYSE:LB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.02. 369,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,838,302. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 1,767.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in L Brands by 757.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in L Brands by 827.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

