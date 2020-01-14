Kyber Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.11 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Kyber Network token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Zebpay, Binance and DragonEX. During the last week, Kyber Network has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kyber Network has a market cap of $37.70 million and $4.11 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.87 or 0.02286116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00184714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026516 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00122139 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kyber Network Token Profile

Kyber Network’s total supply is 211,961,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,869,905 tokens. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, IDEX, Binance, Poloniex, Coinnest, Neraex, Mercatox, Bithumb, Huobi, Bancor Network, AirSwap, ABCC, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Gate.io, COSS, Zebpay, TDAX, Liqui, Livecoin, DEx.top, OTCBTC, Kucoin, GOPAX, OKEx, Coinrail, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CPDAX, Tidex and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

