KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KVH Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.04. KVH Industries also posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KVH Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KVH Industries.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.28 million. KVH Industries had a net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KVHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other news, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $62,814.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,766.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $26,093.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,455.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,413 shares of company stock valued at $128,657 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KVHI. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $621,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 6.1% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,587,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 9.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 74,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.86. The company had a trading volume of 24,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,025. The stock has a market cap of $196.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 0.93. KVH Industries has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $11.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

