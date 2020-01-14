KuCoin Shares Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.22 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $84.66 million and approximately $8.22 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00012298 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.66 or 0.02293026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00186422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026516 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00122479 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares’ genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 172,363,551 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,363,551 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.