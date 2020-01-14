Komodo (KMD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.35 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $62.45 million and $2.35 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00006340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, BarterDEX and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00471332 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00086587 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00117133 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000395 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002573 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000798 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 117,859,742 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, BarterDEX, Cryptopia, Bitbns, Crex24, Bittrex, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

