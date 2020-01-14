KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the December 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE KREF traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 226,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,113. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.24. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $21.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 407.43 and a current ratio of 407.43.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 40.23%. On average, research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KREF. Compass Point began coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 411.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

