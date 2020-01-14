Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 1,903 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.1% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,358,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 73,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,190,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.97. The company had a trading volume of 745,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,176. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $207.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.80 and its 200-day moving average is $195.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.9101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

