Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEE traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $247.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,928,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,764. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $170.75 and a 1 year high of $247.80. The company has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.92.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

