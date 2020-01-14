Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 263.3% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $107,000.

NYSEARCA VDE traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $80.93. 492,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,728. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.27. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $72.99 and a 52-week high of $93.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.7556 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

