Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 282 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,137,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,344,000 after acquiring an additional 122,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,376,000 after acquiring an additional 124,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,543,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,888 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,552,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,847,000 after acquiring an additional 629,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 729,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,743,000 after acquiring an additional 46,562 shares during the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC set a $235.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.83.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,100. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.14 and a 12 month high of $214.48. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.25 and its 200 day moving average is $194.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.